Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 363.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $41.58 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.