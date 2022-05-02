Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $38.22 on Monday. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

