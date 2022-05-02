Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $245,000 Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $637,000.

Shares of FNI opened at $37.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $63.13.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

