Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of RLI worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in RLI by 22.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $114.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

