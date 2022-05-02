Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Shares of PNW opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.