Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

