M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.45 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.