M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,750 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gray Television by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gray Television by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $18.52 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock worth $4,705,642 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

