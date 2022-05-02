M&T Bank Corp Purchases 104 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $114.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.55 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

