M&T Bank Corp Has $401,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WTM opened at $1,048.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,053.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

