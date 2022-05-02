M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.