M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,197 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG opened at $25.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

