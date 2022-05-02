M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CareDx were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CareDx by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

