M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

