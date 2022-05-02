Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

