M&T Bank Corp Purchases 289 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cimpress by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Profile (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.