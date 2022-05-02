Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 973.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $8.99 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

