Cowen Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $123.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

