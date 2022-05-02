CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLAQ stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CleanTech Acquisition by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 378,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

