Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.29.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
