Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

