Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.01 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.