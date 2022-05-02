BMO Capital Markets Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $60.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,942 shares of company stock worth $40,354,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 47,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 699,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 497,506 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 222,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

