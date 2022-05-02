CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

CECE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

CECE stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $166.48 million, a PE ratio of 158.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

