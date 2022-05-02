Truist Financial Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $91.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,160. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,496.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.