WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,233 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHF. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $342.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

