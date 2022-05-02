Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHEF. CL King upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of CHEF opened at $36.60 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

