Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $209,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 531,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $61.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

