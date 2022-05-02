Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of BKH opened at $73.24 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.