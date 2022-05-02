Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $213,000 in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000.
NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $67.03.
