Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,000,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,702,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,133,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,560,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITT opened at $9.72 on Monday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

