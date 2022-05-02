2,363 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

