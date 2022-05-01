State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 13,423 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Invesco worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 65.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149,968 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.38 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

