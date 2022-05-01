Profund Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mosaic by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

