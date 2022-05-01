State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,595 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

