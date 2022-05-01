State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,641 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after buying an additional 1,076,414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.