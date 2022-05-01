Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,647. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

