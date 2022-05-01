Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.81.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $338.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $335.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,343,000 after buying an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
