Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $338.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $335.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,343,000 after buying an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.