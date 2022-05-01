Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

ROKU stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.55.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Roku by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

