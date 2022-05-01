Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.21.

ALL stock opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 191.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 116,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 35.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

