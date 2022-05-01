10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $111,655,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $43,288,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $47.76 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.