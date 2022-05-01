Profund Advisors LLC Buys 46 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $396.80 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

