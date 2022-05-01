Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.