abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in PTC by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

