Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,114 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

