Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

NYSE NEX opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 2.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 81,993 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.