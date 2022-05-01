Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Crown worth $55,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

