Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Exact Sciences worth $50,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $300,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.