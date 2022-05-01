Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $49,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.95 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

