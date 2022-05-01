Swiss National Bank Has $55.94 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Whirlpool worth $55,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $181.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

