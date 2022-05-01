Morgan Stanley Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.11. The company has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

